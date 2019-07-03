James H. Estridge (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Estridge.
Service Information
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC
28208
(704)-395-0055
Obituary
Send Flowers

James H. Estridge (Jim) of Lincoln County, formerly of Charlotte, NC, went to be with the Lord July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1950-1953 during the Korean War. He retired from Southern Bell in 1985 after 35 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria. He is survived by 4 children; Jim Estridge (Sherry), Cindy Skipper (Charlie), Pam Hughes (Jeff), and Tim Estridge (Cindy) as well as 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services for Mr. Estridge will be Friday, July 5 at 12:00 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service in the Paul Helton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln County Division of Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to be serving the Estridge family.

logo


logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details