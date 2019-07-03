James H. Estridge (Jim) of Lincoln County, formerly of Charlotte, NC, went to be with the Lord July 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1950-1953 during the Korean War. He retired from Southern Bell in 1985 after 35 years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria. He is survived by 4 children; Jim Estridge (Sherry), Cindy Skipper (Charlie), Pam Hughes (Jeff), and Tim Estridge (Cindy) as well as 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Estridge will be Friday, July 5 at 12:00 pm at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service in the Paul Helton Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln County Division of Charlotte Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 3, 2019