James Haig
1983 - 2020
James Haig
March 10, 1983 - October 23, 2020
Hillsborough, North Carolina - It is with much sadness we announce the death of James Andrew Haig, 37, of Hillsborough NC. Jim lost his gallant fight with cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and his best friend.
Jim was born on March 10, 1983 at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, MD. While fighting and beating cancer the first time, Jim worked on and earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in Physics at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. He went on to earn his Masters in Mechanical Engineering at UNC Charlotte several years later. During his time at UNC Charlotte, he met and fell in love with Shima Ziaei; they were married on March 31, 2017. Jim worked for several years as a mechanical engineer, a profession he loved. Jim always enjoyed working on cars and received an Associate's Degree from Wyotech in Automotive Management before pursing his mechanical engineering future. Jim was always curious, a voracious reader, and he had a passion for learning. He was beginning to pursue woodworking and wood carving as a hobby.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Shima of Hillsborough, NC, his mother and father Loretta L. and James A. Haig of Stafford, VA. his sister Katharine E. Grasso, her husband Justin and daughter Emma of Falls Church, VA. Jim was a good man and a kind soul and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the current circumstances, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in the name of James Andrew Haig to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO) at http://give.acco.org/JimHaig .
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.walkersfuneralservice.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
November 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of James. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
