Mr. James Hall,78 of Charlotte transitioned to his heavenly home on June 21, 2020, at Novant Health -Presbyterian-Main in Charlotte NC. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC at 1:30 PM.
Services for the Hall family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home of Charlotte NC Telephone: 704-394-2722, email kingsfuneralnc@outlook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.