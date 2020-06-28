James Hall
1942 - 2020
Mr. James Hall,78 of Charlotte transitioned to his heavenly home on June 21, 2020, at Novant Health -Presbyterian-Main in Charlotte NC. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens 11201 Beatties Ford Road Huntersville NC at 1:30 PM.

Services for the Hall family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home of Charlotte NC Telephone: 704-394-2722, email kingsfuneralnc@outlook.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
