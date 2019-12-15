Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harper Beall III. View Sign Service Information Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir 725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E. Lenoir , NC 28645 (828)-754-4521 Send Flowers Obituary

James Harper Beall III, of Lenoir, NC passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his son Jim Beall, his parents Lorraine Willcox Beall and James Harper Beall Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Cole Beall and his children, Anne-Lindsay Beall, Stewart Beall, Margaret Beall Miller and his grandsons, Henry and Ethan Beall and Wyatt Miller.



Harper was born in Lenoir on March 14, 1942. He graduated from Lenoir High School and started working summers at Fairfield Chair Company when he was 16 years old. Fairfield Chair was his life's work and he enjoyed a 40+ year career with the company.



Though a business and community leader who served on many industry and non-profit boards, Harper's greatest achievements were the ones that his family only heard from others, a legacy of quiet kindness and private charity that touched an untold number of lives.



The family will receive visitors at Cedar Rock Country Club on Monday, December 16 from 7-9 p.m. The funeral will be held at Lenoir Presbyterian at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17 with Gerrit Dawson officiating. Burial to follow at Belleview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Greer-McElveen Funeral Home in Lenoir. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the .

