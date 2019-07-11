Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Haska Webb Jr.. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of James H. Webb, Jr. (Jim) announces his passing after a courageous fight against cancer on Tuesday, July 9 2019 at the age of 80.



A native of Charlotte, Jim was born September 18, 1938. Jim graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1960. Following graduation, he attended Wake Forest School of Law. From 1961 to 1965, Jim served in the United States Army as an Intelligence Officer in Germany. After the Army, Jim worked in the banking industry for over 11 years where he met his future wife, Betty. Jim retired from Sungard Trust Systems as a Client Support Specialist in Charlotte after 25 years. He was a spiritual man and involved in many areas of their church, Holy Comforter Episcopal Church including the choir, helping out with the acolytes, and even going as far as to become a Verger.



He is survived by his wife, Betty (Bundy); son, James B. (Jen); and daughter, Mary (Mitch) McCune. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his two grandchildren, Tyler and Peyton; his uncle, Bill Campbell; and brother-n-law, Robert Bundy. Jim was predeceased by his father, James H. Webb, Sr.; his mom, Elizabeth (Campbell) Hastings; and sister, Joan Carter.



He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.



A funeral service in memory of Jim will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 2701 Park Rd., Charlotte.



Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Alden Music Fund at Holy Comforter.





