Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Henry "Jim" Chrisitan III. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Trinity Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James "Jim" Henry Christian III peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 95.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Genie Christian; sons Rob Christian (Patty) and Reid Christian (Mary); daughter Beverly Whiteside (Don); sister Ann Goodno of Raleigh, NC; nephew Chuck Goodno and niece Carol Long-Grummer (Bruce); nephew Chip Beckham (Cheryl), and nieces Missy Sellers (Danny), Sally Beckham Ladet and Maribelle VanBrussel.



Jim leaves to cherish his memory grandchildren Candace Hough, Jimmy Christian (Jenn), Phoebe Taylor (Jeff), Olivia Gray (Drew) and Christian Drum (Sara); great grandchildren Maddie Grace and Camille Hough; Vivian, Olivia and Seth Christian; Samuel (Elaina), Sophie and Will Taylor; Christian, Henry and Charlotte Gray and twins Luke and Miles Drum.



Jim was born on July 29, 1924 in Richmond, VA to James H "Harry" and Phoebe Larkman Potts Christian. He graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and attended NC State until entering military service with the US Navy during WWII. Jim completed flight training in Pensacola FL and became a Naval Aviator flying both dive bombers and fighters from the USS Ranger and then duty as a flight instructor. He married Imogene "Genie" Beckham, from Warrington, FL in 1945. Following his time in service Jim became VP and co-owner of Dixie Gases, Inc. where he spent his career in sales and management. He and Genie were charter and long life members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.



Jim retired in 1986 and enjoyed a wonderful retirement filled with trips to the beach with his wife and fishing at local lakes. Jim had the best time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the great outdoors and teaching them water safety and the art of fishing. Jim loved his family.



The family extends grateful thanks to caregivers Molly Helms, Janie Williams, Mildred Johnson, Mabel Herba and Hospice nurse Christine Leon for their compassionate, tender and loving care.



A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Union County and Trinity Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC. Condolences may be sent to



Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.

Mr. James "Jim" Henry Christian III peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 95.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 74 years Genie Christian; sons Rob Christian (Patty) and Reid Christian (Mary); daughter Beverly Whiteside (Don); sister Ann Goodno of Raleigh, NC; nephew Chuck Goodno and niece Carol Long-Grummer (Bruce); nephew Chip Beckham (Cheryl), and nieces Missy Sellers (Danny), Sally Beckham Ladet and Maribelle VanBrussel.Jim leaves to cherish his memory grandchildren Candace Hough, Jimmy Christian (Jenn), Phoebe Taylor (Jeff), Olivia Gray (Drew) and Christian Drum (Sara); great grandchildren Maddie Grace and Camille Hough; Vivian, Olivia and Seth Christian; Samuel (Elaina), Sophie and Will Taylor; Christian, Henry and Charlotte Gray and twins Luke and Miles Drum.Jim was born on July 29, 1924 in Richmond, VA to James H "Harry" and Phoebe Larkman Potts Christian. He graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and attended NC State until entering military service with the US Navy during WWII. Jim completed flight training in Pensacola FL and became a Naval Aviator flying both dive bombers and fighters from the USS Ranger and then duty as a flight instructor. He married Imogene "Genie" Beckham, from Warrington, FL in 1945. Following his time in service Jim became VP and co-owner of Dixie Gases, Inc. where he spent his career in sales and management. He and Genie were charter and long life members of Trinity Presbyterian Church.Jim retired in 1986 and enjoyed a wonderful retirement filled with trips to the beach with his wife and fishing at local lakes. Jim had the best time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the great outdoors and teaching them water safety and the art of fishing. Jim loved his family.The family extends grateful thanks to caregivers Molly Helms, Janie Williams, Mildred Johnson, Mabel Herba and Hospice nurse Christine Leon for their compassionate, tender and loving care.A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2pm. Interment will take place at Sharon Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Union County and Trinity Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close