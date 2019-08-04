Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hicks Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Franklin Hicks, Jr. "Jim" CORNELIUS - James (Jim) Franklin Hicks, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home in Corneillus, NC. Jim was born August 7, 1933, in Rockingham, North Carolina to James F. Hicks and Nettie Swink Hicks and is survived by three sons, three daughters in law, and three granddaughters, James Franklin Hicks III (wife Bernice and their daughter Jennifer), Erie, Colorado, Mark Raymond Hicks (wife Susan and their daughters Lindsey and Logan), Woodland Park, Colorado and Peter Sanford Hicks (wife Amy), Memphis, Tennessee, sister Catherine Hicks Brown, beloved niece Judy Sweatman and her daughter Cooper and many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Stephanie, daughter Agnes, sisters Sarah and Margaret, and his parents. Jim worked in the family grocery and furniture businesses as a young boy. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Navy and served on the USS Los Angeles during the Korean War. Following his service Jim graduated from the University of South Carolina and then earned his M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina. Jim spent his career as an executive with IBM in New York and Paris, France. He spent time on assignment as Director of Finance with the Rodman Jobs Corps in New Bedford, MA and as a visiting business instructor at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, NC. After retiring from IBM he returned to Rockingham to serve as Director of Computer Technology at Richmond Community College before fully retiring to Cornelius. Jim was actively involved with the American Church in Paris, the Rockingham United Methodist Church, the Davidson United Methodist Church and many civic organizations. He loved the water, lush flower gardens and time with family and friends. Jim lived his life to the fullest, believing the proverbial glass is always half full waiting to be filled. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2pm at Waterfront Hall in Jetton Park on Lake Norman. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Foreign Christian Union at

