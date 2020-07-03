James Hinson

James Marshall Hinson Indian Trail - James (Jimmy) Hinson Born 10/27/1933, Died June /21/2020 was the son of the late William Rufus Hinson and Selma Teresa Hinson, in addition to his parents he is predeceased by his siblings, Gertha Chesser, Stella Hood and William Rufus Hinson Jr. Jimmy is survived by his Wife of 59 Years Peggy Walters Hinson, his 4 daughters Robin (Russell) Emery, Michelle (Ritchie) Love, Maria (Tim) Huntley, Tina (Kelly) Hudson, His Sister Patsy Russell of Spartanburg SC, 24 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Jimmy loved his family dearly and his wife's good cooking. He enjoyed sitting by the pool watching his grandchildren play, he loved classical music and was always humming a tune. He carried a stash of candy with him and had a candy drawer at work. Jimmy was a Planning Engineer for Bell South from 1959-1991 with a 2 year leave for Military Duty. We will miss him dearly. Funeral Services were held on June 21, 2020 at Shiloh True Light Church in Mint Hill NC and he was laid to rest in the church cemetery.



