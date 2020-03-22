Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Howell "Jim" Entrekin. View Sign Service Information Wilson Funeral & Cremation Service 5301 Albemarle Road Charlotte , NC 282123611 (704)-568-2106 Send Flowers Obituary

James Howell "Jim" Entrekin, 80, beloved son, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Novant Medical Center in Matthews.



A native of Charlotte, Jim was born to the late Howell and Flora Entrekin on April 7, 1939. He graduated from Central High School and played trombone in the band. Jim was a newspaper carrier for both newspapers. He was a Boy Scout and received the God and Country award. Jim graduated from North Carolina State University with a BS in Mechanical Engineering, he was a ROTC 2nd Lt. and carried the American flag at NC State ball games.



Jim retired as Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army in 1983. He served 2 tours in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division and was awarded 2 purple hearts. Jim suffered from the effects of exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. He worked with the Department of Defense from 1983 to 1999 in Heidelberg, Germany.



Jim was dedicated to his family and country and was a forever friend, never missing an opportunity to help when it was needed. He had an abiding love for dogs and cherished their visits, especially his Granddogs. Jim delighted in having flowers around his patio and was pleased that he could share this with friends and neighbors. Jim was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all of us.



Jim is survived by his children Stephen Andrew Entrekin (Cindy) of Chester, NJ, Sonja Entrekin Gaither of Maryville, TN, sisters Sylvia Jane Entrekin of Goldsboro, Virginia Entrekin Wade of Matthews, grandchildren 2nd Lt. Isaac Gaither (Hannah) of Pensacola, FL, Kyle Gaither of Statesboro, GA and Sofia Entrekin of Chester, NJ.



A celebration of Life will be held at Plantation Estates Chapel, 733 Plantation Estates Drive, Matthews, NC at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.



Jim's family extends deepest thanks to the Plantation Estates staff and residents for their love and assistance to Jim which contributed to his good quality of life for the past 13 years. Love and gratitude also to Jim's CNAs for their care and attendance to him - Daniel, Tiffany, Richard, Lisa, Brittany and Daunte.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund, Matthews Help Center or Charlotte Rescue Mission.



