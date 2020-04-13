Mr, James Hubert Howie "Nute" 58 of Charlotte passed away on April 6, 2020. Service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Kings Funeral Home-Chapel 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte N C, with a walk-in public viewing, is from 9 AM -11 AM Funeral Service is for the Immediate family only Time 12 PM - 1 PM Burial will be at Beattiesford Memorial Gardens in Huntersville North Carolina.
James is survived by his loving wife Gina Howie and his daughter Jasmine Howie.
Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 are entrusted to serve the Howie family
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2020