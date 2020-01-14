Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph "Jimmy" Barker. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Send Flowers Obituary

James Joseph "Jimmy" Barker passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 52. Born in Charlotte, NC on April 15, 1967, Jimmy was the son of Ed and Sherry Barker.



Jimmy retired from RGA Enterprises, the family business, where he served as President. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and golf.



In addition to his parents, Jimmy is survived by his wife, Lisa Barker; children, Haley Barker and her fiance, Tyler Bray, and Brandon Barker; a grandson, Liam Barker; brother and sister-in-law, Trey and Barbara Barker; sister and brother-in-law, Juli and Philip Miller; nieces and nephew, Kristin McKinney and her husband, Matt, Victoria Barker, Reaglen Miller and Maddi Miller; great-niece, RaeLynn McKinney; faithful canine companion, BB.



Family and friends of Jimmy Barker are invited to attend his visitation beginning at five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, 700 S New Hope Road, Gastonia. His funeral service will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia. Pastor Chris Howell will officiate.



A service of committal will follow in Evergreen - A Quiet Place.



Condolences may be sent to the Barker family online at



The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jimmy be sent to The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203.



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Barker.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 14, 2020

