James attended Church At Denver, was a 2018 graduate of SouthLake Christian Academy and was excelling as a second-year student in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech. He had a deep love for learning, was a dedicated body builder, and had a passion for quantum physics.



In addition to his parents, Brad and Vicky, he is survived by his siblings, Elliot Strock, Audrey Strock Lovetro, and Vincent Lovetro, and grandparents, Carole Strock, Donald Nicole, and Carolyn Nicole. His grandfather, Richard Strock, preceded him in death.



James' Celebration of Life Service will be held at Denver Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 28th. The Strock Family will receive friends and family from 12:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Following the service, the Strock Family invites friends and family to gather and enjoy a reception at Denver Baptist Church. A private burial will be held at Denver Community Cemetery.



Memorials may be made in James' honor to Bulamu Children's Village. (Checks may be made out to Church at Denver with "Bulamu" in the memo line and mailed to 274 NC 16 Business #100 Denver, NC 28037). Donations may also be made online at



Flowers may be delivered to James Funeral Home of Huntersville, North Carolina.



The visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at Denver Baptist Church, 6917 Forest Hills Drive, Denver, North Carolina 28037.



