James Kenneth Haley, "Jim", 90, passed away on March 15, 2019, at The Pines in Davidson, NC, from a debilitating disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). He was born December 1, 1928, in Elberton, GA, to the late William Harris and Ruby Ginn Haley.



Jim graduated from Elberton High School where he played varsity football and basketball. He served two years in the Marine Corps, attended the University of Georgia, and graduated from Wofford College in 1952 where he belonged to Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He worked for the Savannah River (Hydrogen Bomb) Plant in Aiken, SC, Proctor and Gamble in Greeneville, TN, and H.Y. Dunaway and Allen Tate in Charlotte, NC. He moved his family to Atlanta where he was with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Renewal (HUD). He later became the Executive Director of Urban Renewal and Public Housing in Winston-Salem, where he lived for 50 years. After retiring from the housing authority, he formed James K. Haley and Associates, developing commercial real estate.



Jim was a member of Centenary Methodist Church, Stratford Rotary Club, Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth Country Club. He also served 10 years on the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors under two Governors and was an active member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) for many years and served as President of its Southeastern Division.



Jim enjoyed traveling, gardening, socializing, spending time at Lake Norman, body surfing at Pawley's Island and playing with his grandchildren. He was a fine southern gentleman who was devoted to his family and friends, never met a stranger and always had a positive attitude. His family cherishes his quick wit, humor and his commitment to fitness and a healthy diet.



He was predeceased by his son, James K. Haley, Jr., and siblings Anne and Bill Haley.



He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 65 years, Margaret Kennette Haley. Other survivors include: his daughters Julee Haley Carr (Greg) of Cornelius and Meg Haley Fryling (Bill) of Charlotte; his grandchildren Greg Carr (Erin), Haley Carr Resendez (Ryan), Maggie Fryling, Sam Fryling and James Fryling; his great grandchildren Nora and Leo Carr (of Brooklyn, NY) and Austin and Beau Resendez (of Gastonia, NC); and his siblings John Haley (Nita) and Ree DeAngelis (Ed), both of Athens, GA.



A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held Saturday, March 23rd at 3:00pm at Cavin Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville, NC.



In lieu of flowers, if you wish donations may be made to The Pines at Davidson Resident Support Fund, 400 Avinger Lane, Davidson, NC 28036.



