Service Information

McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227
(704)-545-4864

Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227

Funeral service
2:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227

Obituary

James L. "Bubber" Alford, 89, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. Born July 4th, 1930, in Augusta, GA, he was a son of the late Leroy Alford and Annie Mae Meyers Alford.



Jim was a devoted husband and father. Always providing and always there for his family, friends and business associates.



Jim was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1947 to 1950. The majority of his service time was in Guam. After his return from the Navy, Jim worked for almost 40 years for Graves Refrigeration as a regional manager based in Charlotte, NC.



He was an avid follower of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons and the Charlotte Hornets, and attending his grandaughter Jill's many sporting events, mostly softball. One of the things that he enjoyed most was when he and his wife, Evelyn, took trips to Gatlinburg, TN and Branson, MO.



Jim is survived by his caring daughters, Sheila Alford Leckie and husband, Anthony, of Matthews, NC, Tammy Alford Williams and husband, Jim, of Concord, NC; granddaughter, Jill Williams of Concord, NC; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn Fields Alford, his only sister, Edna Broome, and brother, Walter, who died at an early age.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm Saturday, March 14, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Peter Copsis, Cadence Senior Living of Mint Hill, Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, and Happy's Grill of Mint Hill for their care and compassion for our Dad.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the / , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.



