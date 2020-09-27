James Gordon Lee, Jr. "Jim" CHARLOTTE - James Gordon Lee, Jr. "Jim", age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born October 5, 1937, in Atlanta, GA to James Gordon Lee and Elizabeth Keheley Lee. Jim grew up and lived most of his life in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from Myers Park High School in 1955. He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1960 receiving his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity at Georgia Tech. He then served from 1961-1973 in the US Army and US Army reserves in the Signal Corps and retired as a Major. His career began in 1956 while attending Georgia Tech in the co-op program working for S & H X-Ray in installation, sales and management. Then in 1971, Jim started his own x-ray equipment manufacturing company, Transworld X-Ray Corp., in Charlotte, NC. From 1971 to 1992 Transworld X-Ray designed, manufactured, installed and maintained x-ray systems for the major medical, orthopedic, mammography, chiropractic and veterinary markets. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Gordon Lee and Elizabeth Keheley Lee. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Tilly Lee of Lawrenceville, GA. He is also survived by his children, Richard B. Lee (Kimberley) of Charlotte, NC and Elizabeth L. Archer of Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Richard M. Lee (Patricia) of Richardson, TX; sister, Linda L. Wiemken of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Cameron T. Lee of Charlotte, NC and Jessica L. Archer of Lawrenceville, GA. Private services for the family will be held in the coming weeks in Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to the Georgia Tech Foundation, Inc., 760 Spring Street, NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30308 or to the Alzheimer's Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation
