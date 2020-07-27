1/1
James Leon Hudson Jr.
1951 - 2020
James Leon Hudson, Jr., 68, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of James Leon Hudson, Sr. and the late Margaret Elizabeth Summerville Hudson. In addition to his father, those left to cherish his memory include his sister Kathy Hudson Pack and her husband Ray; a niece Jennifer Pack Taylor and her husband Maurice; a nephew Jason Pack and his wife Lindsay; three great nephews; one great niece; long time friend Bruce Crede; and his furry companion Stella. Services for Leon will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 27, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Jim was my neighbor and friend for 21 years. I knew I could always count on him if I needed anything. He was always glad to help. I will miss him very much but I know he is at peace now. My thoughts and prayers for Kathy and Bruce
Faye Turner
Neighbor
