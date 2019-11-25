James Leroy Harvey (1943 - 2019)
James "Jim" L. Harvey born December 30th, 1943 - November 21st, 2019, passed away at the age of 75 after a five and a half year battle with cancer. For a full obituary and celebration information visit: www.brownwynnecary.com

We would like to thank the countless number of Jim's friends and family who have reached out over the past five and a half years to offer support. In particular, to Dr. Neal Ready, Jennifer Tenhover NP and Dr. David Yoo at the Duke Cancer Center.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 25, 2019
