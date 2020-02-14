James "Jim" Lewis Throneburg, 82, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Jim was born on February 25, 1937 in Statesville, NC to Lewis and Mattie Thorneburg. Lewis and Mattie founded what was originally Thorneburg Hosiery Mill in 1953. Jim joined the business in 1960 after serving in the United States Navy Submarine Service. Jim invented and patented Thorlo brand activity specific socks, creating a new market for the sock industry and was inducted into the Sporting Goods Hall of Fame in 2015. He is survived by six children: Lynn Thorneburg, Dana Thorneburg Sineath, Landon Thorneburg, Amber Thorneburg, Erica Thorneburg MarcAntonio, and Carter Throneburg, and six grandchildren: Parker Thorneburg, Kendall Thorneburg, Sam Sineath, Ethan Sineath, Ana Hockaday-Thorneburg, and James Throneburg. He is also survived by two stepchildren: Ryan Ellender and Natalie Ellender Whelton, and their children: Thomas Ellender, Adeline Ellender, Pearse Whelton, and Eamonn Whelton. The family will host a Celebration of Jim's Life at the Statesville Country Club on Saturday, February 22 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, guests will be invited to speak at 6:00 PM. Entrance at the 18th Hole dining room. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Throneburg.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 14, 2020