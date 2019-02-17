Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Louis Fowler, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on February 12, 2019 surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 11, 1925 in Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Muriel, his parents Charles H. and Joy Blackmon Fowler, his twin brother Jack Fowler, sister Toni Elliott Lane, brothers-in-law Donald Pettus and Bob Keever, and sisters-in-law Ann Pettus, Hazel Keever and Jean Wall. He is survived by his daughter Joy Fowler, and special nieces and nephews. Jim was a loving husband, father and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:00 AM, at Steele Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, 7407 Steele Creek Road, Charlotte, NC. The family will receive friends in the Bledsoe Building at the church following the service. Jim was a veteran of World War II having served in the US Navy. He retired from CSX Railroad after 36 years of service. He was a member of Steele Creek Presbyterian Church where he served on various committees. He was a member of Steele Creek Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Oasis Temple of the Shrine. Following his retirement, he and "Ms. F" enjoyed traveling for many years with family, friends and Chrisian Tours. He was an avid golfer, gardener, enjoyed working in his yard and spending time at his home on the lake. Forest Lawn West Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Steele Creek Presbyterian Church





4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28808

