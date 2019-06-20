James Louis Lioums, age of 67, of 9358 China Grove Church Road, Pineville, North Carolina. Surrounded by his love ones James Louis Lioums departed this life on June 13, 2019 at Atrium Hospital, Pineville, North Carolina. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11am-12pm at El Bethel A.M.E.Zion Church 8631 Henry Harris Road, Fort Mill, S.C. followed by funeral service at 12 pm at the church Reverend Dr. Ronnie McCrorey, officiating. Burial at church cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019