James Louis Lioums (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
El Bethel AME Zion Church
8631 Henry Harris Road
Fort Mill, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
El Bethel AME Zion Church
James Louis Lioums, age of 67, of 9358 China Grove Church Road, Pineville, North Carolina. Surrounded by his love ones James Louis Lioums departed this life on June 13, 2019 at Atrium Hospital, Pineville, North Carolina. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 11am-12pm at El Bethel A.M.E.Zion Church 8631 Henry Harris Road, Fort Mill, S.C. followed by funeral service at 12 pm at the church Reverend Dr. Ronnie McCrorey, officiating. Burial at church cemetery. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 20, 2019
