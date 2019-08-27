Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Loy Dixon. View Sign Service Information Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte , NC 28216 (704)-332-7109 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jimmie" Loy Dixon, Jr. was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 22, 1954 to the late James Loy Dixon, Sr. and Virginia Equille Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Bradshaw.



From a very early age, James displayed his creative skills in drawing and painting. This talent lead him to pursue his dreams where he majored in arts and communication at The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. For the past 23 years James worked for Piedmont Natural Gas where he would have retired on November 1, 2019. James met and fell in love with his wife of 40 years and their union produced two beautiful daughters and four wonderful grandchildren.



James leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Donnette Dixon; daughters, Teasha Williams (Will) and Crystal Dixon; Grandchildren, Terron, Jewell, Brandon, and Brian. Sisters, Fifi Jenkins (Skip), Mathilda Wright, Vermita Lopez Johnson (Terry) and a host of loving in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, an uncle and friends.



Funeral service on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - Viewing 11:00 a.m. Services at 12:00 p.m. at Galilee Baptist Church, 2933 Shady Ln. Charlotte, NC 28208. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.

