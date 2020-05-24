Dr. James Carter Masson Dec. 3, 1934 - May 10, 2020 RALEIGH - James "Jim" Carter Masson, 85, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home in Raleigh on May 10. After retirement in 1992, Jim and his wife, Barbara, built a home on Lake Norman in Mooresville. Jim later moved to a retirement community in Raleigh in November 2018.For the full obituary, please visit Cremation Society of the Carolinas website.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.