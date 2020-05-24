James Masson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. James Carter Masson Dec. 3, 1934 - May 10, 2020 RALEIGH - James "Jim" Carter Masson, 85, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home in Raleigh on May 10. After retirement in 1992, Jim and his wife, Barbara, built a home on Lake Norman in Mooresville. Jim later moved to a retirement community in Raleigh in November 2018.For the full obituary, please visit Cremation Society of the Carolinas website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful father. You wanted us to enjoy your spirit of adventure. We shared a lot of great times, journeys, rides, food, music, laughter, and caring. We love you and will miss you always.
Michelle Masson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved