Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Meredith Tulloh Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Meredith Tulloh, Jr. of China Grove passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at The Living Center in Concord, N. C. He was born August 6, 1945.



A native of Charlottesville Virginia, he was the son of the late James Tulloh, Sr. and Ollie Mae Smith Tulloh. Husband to the late Elizabeth Ann Trobaugh Tulloh. Jim loved The Miller School of Albemarle in Virginia from which he graduated. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad. Jim was a member of Genesis Baptist Church in China Grove.



A reception will be at 1:00 pm Saturday at Genesis Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm.



Jim's grave side service will be held in Louisa, Virginia at a later date.



Caregiver Judy Grice wishes to express her sincere appreciation to the staff at The Living Center in Concord, N. C. for their loving and compassionate care of Jim along with his friend Raymond Condrey and other wonderful friends.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care, 705 Griffith Street, Davidson, N.C. 28036 or Genesis Baptist Church, 9710 Old Concord Road, China Grove, N.C. 28023.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close