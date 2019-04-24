Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Michael Mesaros. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Mesaros, 56 of Mint Hill departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM Saturday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte NC 28227. Burial will follow next to his beloved daughter, Erica, his parents and brother at Forest Lawn East in Matthews. His family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 - 8:30 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr in Matthews.



Jimmy was born November 4, 1962 in Kingston, PA to the late Joseph E. and Theresa K. Mesaros. Jimmy was known for going out of his way to help other people. He was giving, hard working, loved to make others laugh. Jimmy was a great son, brother, father and uncle.



In addition to his parents and daughter, Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, Mark Anthony Mesaros. His survivors include brother, Joseph Mesaros of Matthews; sister, Marie Davis and husband Michael of Wilkesboro; sister-in-law, Jan Mesaros; nephews, Michael, Matthew and Mark.



Arrangements for the Mesaros family are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.



