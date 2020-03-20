James Millen Hood, 84, of Mint Hill, passed away March 17, 2020. He was born in Matthews, North Carolina on August 27, 1935. Jimmy graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and received an Auto Body Repair degree from General Motors Corporation.
He married Linda Hood on January 2, 1977. Jimmy had a long career in auto body repair and owned his own business. He had a passion for collecting cars and NASCAR.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Linda Hood, daughter, Marsha (Scott) Davis and granddaughter, Anna Davis. He was predeceased by his brother, Baxter Hood.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at McEwen Funeral Service - Mint Hill Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Historic Matthews Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte 7845 Little Avenue Charlotte, NC 28226. Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2020