Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Mims Patterson Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Mims Patterson Jr, 86. of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, the 4th of December 2019 at Lake Park Rehabilitation Nursing home after a long battle from suffering a stroke 5 years prior. James is survived by two sons, Mark Patterson and James Mims (Pat) Patterson III. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Samuel Yran Patterson and Ana Isabella Patterson.Mr. Patterson was born the 12th of December 1932 in Maxton, NC and was an only child. He spent most of his later career working as an Executive Vice President for Homebuilder's Association. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for the library and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Anguilla and to Ocean Isle Beach. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, beautiful soul and dry sense of humor. A service to celebrate his life and inurnment will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, the 6th of December 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E.Morehead St. Charlotte.





James Mims Patterson Jr, 86. of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, the 4th of December 2019 at Lake Park Rehabilitation Nursing home after a long battle from suffering a stroke 5 years prior. James is survived by two sons, Mark Patterson and James Mims (Pat) Patterson III. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Samuel Yran Patterson and Ana Isabella Patterson.Mr. Patterson was born the 12th of December 1932 in Maxton, NC and was an only child. He spent most of his later career working as an Executive Vice President for Homebuilder's Association. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for the library and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Anguilla and to Ocean Isle Beach. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, beautiful soul and dry sense of humor. A service to celebrate his life and inurnment will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, the 6th of December 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E.Morehead St. Charlotte. Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close