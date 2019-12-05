James Mims Patterson Jr, 86. of Charlotte, NC passed away Wednesday, the 4th of December 2019 at Lake Park Rehabilitation Nursing home after a long battle from suffering a stroke 5 years prior. James is survived by two sons, Mark Patterson and James Mims (Pat) Patterson III. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Samuel Yran Patterson and Ana Isabella Patterson.Mr. Patterson was born the 12th of December 1932 in Maxton, NC and was an only child. He spent most of his later career working as an Executive Vice President for Homebuilder's Association. After retirement, he enjoyed volunteering for the library and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling to Anguilla and to Ocean Isle Beach. He will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, beautiful soul and dry sense of humor. A service to celebrate his life and inurnment will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, the 6th of December 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1000 E.Morehead St. Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 5, 2019