James Mobley "Preach" Moore, 73, went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. He was born in Mecklenburg County on March 14, 1947, son of the late George and Carrie Wise-Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother George Moore and Robert Moore.
James is survived by one daughter, Alisa Moore-Craig (Gregory); four grandchildren, Darran Neely, Darius Neely, Danielle Craig and Brandon Craig; brother, Aquil Shamsid-Deen and sister, Carrie Stitt and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. No services will be held, but a Celebration of Life will commence at a later date. Flowers, cards, donations can be sent to 1504 Northcliff Dr. Charlotte, NC 28216
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 29, 2020