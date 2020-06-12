James Monroe ("Jim") Frink passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a brief but valiant battle with COVID-19. Jim, known as "Jamie" to family, was born in Charlotte, NC on May 12, 1942. He was the son of William Bunn Frink, Sr. and Margaret ("Madge") Cooper Frink. Jim graduated from UNC Charlotte with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He pursued a career as a mechanical engineer specializing in jet engines and turbines for GE Aviation, Pratt and Whitney, and Grumman Aircraft, and worked on the development of the F-14 Fighter Jet. Jim is survived by his brother, William "Bunn" Frink, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, William Bunn ("Bill") Frink, III. A memorial celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Matthews (www.fbcmatthews.org).
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 12, 2020.