James Mullis, Jr.
May 11, 1966 - November 16, 2020
Rhimertown, North Carolina - James "Jimmy" Mullis, Jr., 54, of Rhimertown, passed away on November 16, 2020, at Atrium Health Northeast Campus in Concord, NC.
Jimmy was born on May 11, 1966, in Charlotte, NC. After attending West Charlotte High School, Jimmy later became an over the road truck driver. He was also the announcer at Cherokee Speedway in Cleveland County.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Tami; daughters Anna and Lauran; and a son, Johnathon. He is further survived by his mother, Dolly Mullis; his brother, David Mullis; and numerous other family and friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Arnold Mullis.
Jimmy's family has given the family of Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home the privilege of caring for them and for him. Services for Jimmy will be held on Saturday, November 21, at the funeral home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Visitation will begin at noon with service to follow at 1 pm. All services will conclude at the funeral home. For further details and to share memories and photos, please visit Jimmy's online memorial at www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com
or call 704-545-3553.