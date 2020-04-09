James Oren Helms (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
28227
(704)-545-4864
Obituary
James Oren Helms, 78, of Monroe, passed away April 5, 2020. He retired in 2001 as a mechanic with "City Chevrolet" and was an avid golfer.

James was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Helms; son, Jimmy Helms (Margaret), grandchildren; Meleigha Veal, Jesse Helms and Jackson Helms, great grandchildren; James, Holden, London, Issac and Lakota, and his siblings; Jesse T. Helms, Lois Belk, Virginia Hovis, Peggy Shoemaker, Kallie Hatchell and Phyllis Parker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com for service updates and to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 9, 2020
