Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Orr "Jim" Cobb Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

James Orr (Jim) Cobb, Jr. was born on February 28, 1927 in Durham, North Carolina to Virginia Whitlock Cobb and James Orr Cobb. He was a graduate of The McCallie School, Davidson College (BS 1950), and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law (LLB, 1955), where he was a member Phi Alpha Delta. He served in the



Jim practiced law for more than forty years at the same firm, now known as Ruff, Bond, Cobb, Wade & Bethune. The firm was founded more than 100 years ago by his beloved maternal grandfather, Paul Cameron (Pop) Whitlock. One of many highlights in Jim's law career was handling a landmark First Amendment case before the US Supreme Court, Sherbert v. Verner.



Jim was a leader in the bar and in the community. He was a past president of the Mecklenburg County Bar and a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference. Jim served as president of The Charlotte Country Club and as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee of Myers Park Presbyterian Church. He was a long-time member of the Piedmont Club and an active Davidson College alumnus, endowing a scholarship fund to honor his family.



In 1949, he met the love of his life, Betty, during a fateful college trip to Ocean Drive Beach. They married in 1952, raised four sons, and built a life together. Jim was a devoted and loyal husband, father, and friend to the end. Every single day, he put the well-being of his family and friends front and center in his life.



Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Yardley Cobb, his sister, Virginia Cobb Coupland, three sons and two daughters-in-law, James Orr Cobb III, Thomas Yardley Cobb (Barbara Duggleby Cobb), and John Howard Cobb (Kimberly Kranys Cobb), six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul Whitlock Cobb, and a son, Paul Sherborne Cobb.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.



The family expresses their thanks to the compassionate assistance and friendship given so freely by Chad, Aly, Sylvia, and Keisha during Jim's final weeks, and for the outstanding medical care Jim received from Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church and to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





James Orr (Jim) Cobb, Jr. was born on February 28, 1927 in Durham, North Carolina to Virginia Whitlock Cobb and James Orr Cobb. He was a graduate of The McCallie School, Davidson College (BS 1950), and UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law (LLB, 1955), where he was a member Phi Alpha Delta. He served in the US Marine Corps from 1944-1945.Jim practiced law for more than forty years at the same firm, now known as Ruff, Bond, Cobb, Wade & Bethune. The firm was founded more than 100 years ago by his beloved maternal grandfather, Paul Cameron (Pop) Whitlock. One of many highlights in Jim's law career was handling a landmark First Amendment case before the US Supreme Court, Sherbert v. Verner.Jim was a leader in the bar and in the community. He was a past president of the Mecklenburg County Bar and a permanent member of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference. Jim served as president of The Charlotte Country Club and as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee of Myers Park Presbyterian Church. He was a long-time member of the Piedmont Club and an active Davidson College alumnus, endowing a scholarship fund to honor his family.In 1949, he met the love of his life, Betty, during a fateful college trip to Ocean Drive Beach. They married in 1952, raised four sons, and built a life together. Jim was a devoted and loyal husband, father, and friend to the end. Every single day, he put the well-being of his family and friends front and center in his life.Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Yardley Cobb, his sister, Virginia Cobb Coupland, three sons and two daughters-in-law, James Orr Cobb III, Thomas Yardley Cobb (Barbara Duggleby Cobb), and John Howard Cobb (Kimberly Kranys Cobb), six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul Whitlock Cobb, and a son, Paul Sherborne Cobb.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.The family expresses their thanks to the compassionate assistance and friendship given so freely by Chad, Aly, Sylvia, and Keisha during Jim's final weeks, and for the outstanding medical care Jim received from Hospice.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church and to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close