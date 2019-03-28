Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Orville "Jim" Lee. View Sign

The family of James "Jim" Orville Lee, III, 56, of Charlotte is sad to announce that he passed away March 25, 2019. Born October 15, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of the late John Phillip Lee and Doris Durant Lee.



Jim graduated from Hunter Huss High School where he played basketball and football. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1985 with a Bachelors Degree in History. He was a voracious reader and his uncanny memory for facts and history was amazing. His sometimes gruff and argumentative nature often masked his soft and vulnerable side that endeared him to so many. His absolute passion for sports, especially his beloved Tar Heels, was indisputable, and a basis for friendly sparring and rivalry. His loyalty to those he loved was unshakable, even when we sometimes didn't deserve his steadfast support. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed being cast in a number of locally filmed movies and commercials.



He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Mary Lee Garcia-Bengochea and her husband, Javier and Patricia Lee Rosenbaum, and her husband Steve; nephews Javi and Ricky Garcia-Bengochea; niece, Tisha Duke-Rosenbaum, and his beloved long hair Dachshunds Leo and Queenie.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.



Memorials may be made to Chapman's Dachshund Rescue,



Condolence messages may be sent online at

The family of James "Jim" Orville Lee, III, 56, of Charlotte is sad to announce that he passed away March 25, 2019. Born October 15, 1962 in Jacksonville, FL, he was the son of the late John Phillip Lee and Doris Durant Lee.Jim graduated from Hunter Huss High School where he played basketball and football. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1985 with a Bachelors Degree in History. He was a voracious reader and his uncanny memory for facts and history was amazing. His sometimes gruff and argumentative nature often masked his soft and vulnerable side that endeared him to so many. His absolute passion for sports, especially his beloved Tar Heels, was indisputable, and a basis for friendly sparring and rivalry. His loyalty to those he loved was unshakable, even when we sometimes didn't deserve his steadfast support. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed being cast in a number of locally filmed movies and commercials.He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Mary Lee Garcia-Bengochea and her husband, Javier and Patricia Lee Rosenbaum, and her husband Steve; nephews Javi and Ricky Garcia-Bengochea; niece, Tisha Duke-Rosenbaum, and his beloved long hair Dachshunds Leo and Queenie.The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 28 at McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont.Memorials may be made to Chapman's Dachshund Rescue, https://www.chapmansdox.com/donate , 1200 Chambers Rd. York, SC 29745.Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Lee family. Funeral Home McLean Funeral Directors

700 South New Hope Road

Gastonia , NC 28054

(704) 865-3451 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close