Service Information McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel 10500 Park Road Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-544-1412





After serving in the U.S. Navy, Pat worked as a Sales Representative for Forshaw Chemical Company. He later joined his father in the family business, Brock Exterminating, which he and his brother, Robert 'Bob' Brock ran until his retirement.



Pat was President of the NC Pest Management Association in 1981 and was awarded Lifetime Membership as a result of his outstanding service to the pest management profession for more than 20 years.



He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman. Pat was also very active as a Mason and Shriner for many years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia (Trish) Holland Brock, his brothers, Joseph E. Brock and Robert E. 'Bob' Brock and nephew, Joseph E. Brock, Jr.



He is survived by his nieces, Lisa Brock Helderman, Kay Brock Canup, Rebecca Brock Aldrin, Mary Ann Holland Sandberg, Pamela Holland Cato, and nephews, Barton C. Brock, Michael A. Holland, Audie Holland and Thomas W. Holland, and close family friend Audrey Brock, as well as many great nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to: , 2900 N. Rocky Pt. Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607 or 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105.



Services for Mr. Brock will be at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 with a Visitation beginning at 1 pm, and burial immediately afterwards at 2 pm in the Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



Online condolences may be shared at

McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel Charlotte , NC (704) 544-1412

