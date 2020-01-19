James Paul McCall

Obituary
James Paul "Paul" McCall, 86, of Huntersville died January 16, 2020 at the Preston House. He was born on December 12, 1933 in Altha, FL to the late James McCall and Ouida Brashear. He served in the US Army Reserves.

Survivors include his son Joel McCall of Huntersville; grandchildren, Kristen McCall, Wil McCall, Jared McCall and great-grandchildren, Steven and Hayleigh. He is preceded in death by his wife Catherine and son Eric.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 119 N. Old Statesville Rd. Huntersville, NC 28078.

The funeral service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 25 at First Baptist Church- Huntersville. Visitation will be 10-11 prior. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
