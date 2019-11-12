Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Pruitt "Jim" Rhodes. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

James Pruitt Rhodes, "Jim," 85, of Charlotte, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Hartwell, GA, the only son of Ollie Bell Rhodes (Addison) and Luther Pruitt Rhodes.



Jim moved to Charlotte in 1967, where he opened A-1 Fasteners & Tools Inc. in 1973 - first operating out of his home garage and later moving to an office on Graham Street. He made many close friends through A-1 Fasteners over the years, and handed off operations to his son, Jeff, following his retirement.



Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a proud Air Force veteran, member of the Masons and member of the Quiet Birdmen. He loved flying airplanes, especially his Cessna 150, Cessna 172 Skyhawk and Piper Saratoga, and attended dozens of airshows in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Lakeland, FL. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed many years hunting and fishing with cherished friends and family in Anson County.



Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years Margaret Rhodes (Moody), his son Jeffrey Rhodes and his granddaughter, Rachel Rhodes. He is preceded in death by his son, James Thomas Rhodes, "Jimmy."



A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 2 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Home at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care at Presbyterian Medical Center, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233. To leave condolences for the family, please visit

James Pruitt Rhodes, "Jim," 85, of Charlotte, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Hartwell, GA, the only son of Ollie Bell Rhodes (Addison) and Luther Pruitt Rhodes.Jim moved to Charlotte in 1967, where he opened A-1 Fasteners & Tools Inc. in 1973 - first operating out of his home garage and later moving to an office on Graham Street. He made many close friends through A-1 Fasteners over the years, and handed off operations to his son, Jeff, following his retirement.Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a proud Air Force veteran, member of the Masons and member of the Quiet Birdmen. He loved flying airplanes, especially his Cessna 150, Cessna 172 Skyhawk and Piper Saratoga, and attended dozens of airshows in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Lakeland, FL. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed many years hunting and fishing with cherished friends and family in Anson County.Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years Margaret Rhodes (Moody), his son Jeffrey Rhodes and his granddaughter, Rachel Rhodes. He is preceded in death by his son, James Thomas Rhodes, "Jimmy."A visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, November 14, at 2 p.m. at McEwen Funeral Home at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte, with a memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care at Presbyterian Medical Center, PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.McEwenFS.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close