James Ewing "Buddy" Quinn, age 89, husband of Nuvia Pinilla Quinn, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Mr. Quinn was a son of the late Ivy J. and Madeline Walters Quinn. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a former member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene. Mr. Quinn was a faithful believer in God. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. Always smiling, he was a true gentleman.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Quinn is survived by a son, Rodney Quinn (Dana); two daughters, Ivie Quinn-Peck (Chuck) and Sheila King (Ricky); five grandchildren, Erica King, Rodney Quinn, Jr., Shaina King, Sasha Quinn, and Ivy Quinn; and three great grandchildren, Haleigh Berst, Analeise Quinn, and Kallie Quinn. He was predeceased by a daughter, Sylvia Quinn; and a grandson, James Garland Quinn.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208 with burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to , , or Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 22, 2019