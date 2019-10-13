James Ralph Pinion, age 84, widower of the late Vivian Pinion, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Born in Charlotte on May 27, 1935, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Pinion, Sr. and the late Velma E. Pinion. Ralph attended Berry Hill High School and West Mecklenburg High School. He attended United Love Baptist Church. Mr. Pinion retired after 30 years of service with Delta Airlines. He was also a member and past Master of Steel Creek Masonic Lodge #737. Mr. Pinion was an avid woodworker whose talent was spread widely. He also served for nine years in the Air National Guard.
Mr. Pinion is survived by two sisters, Shirley Melton (Jim) and Cora Kimbrell; a brother, Jerry Pinion (Ginger); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife of 48 years, he was predeceased by Robert Lee Pinion, Jr., Dorothy Mae Moser, Joe Jackson Pinion, Barbara Pinion Robbins, and Linda O. Mason.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to United Love Baptist Church, 11487 Flowes Store Road, Midland, NC 28107 or to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 13, 2019