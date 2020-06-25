James Ray Carter
1959 - 2020
James Ray Carter of Charlotte died on June 23, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1959 in Welch, West Virginia.

James served honorably in the Army National Guard in Illinois and West Virginia. His burial will take place at a later date at Salisbury National VA Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina.

James passed away under the kind and attentive care of Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

His was a life that mattered.





Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
