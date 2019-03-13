Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ray Hawkes. View Sign

James (Jim) Ray Hawkes, 89, in Springs of Lady Lake assisted living in Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 7, 2019 after more than a 7 year battle with Parkinson.



He is survived by his sons James Michael Hawks, Charles Grant Hawks and Harry Richard Johnson. His daughter in law Darshana Hawks.



Born in Paris, Texas September 7, 1929 and lived with wife Martha June Bussell until her passing after 21 years of marriage, married to Nancy Hall Johnson until her passing with cancer after 20 yrs. Worked most of his life in the trucking and transportation industry. President and owner of several business companies in his life until retiring in Charlotte NC. He lived in the same home in Charlotte for 42 years with many friends and associates.



Service will be held in Charlotte, NC with family and some close friends. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, Florida 32778. They did a wonderful job helping with his final days.



He was an honorable, caring, generous and loving family man that will be missed by all that knew him. God will give him a special place in Heaven which is well deserved.



Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159. Condolences may be left at



There will be a graveside service at Forest Lawn West Cemetery Mausoleum in Charlotte, NC on Friday March 15, 2019 at 11am.





