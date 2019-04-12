Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ray "Jim" Parnell. View Sign

Mr. Parnell, age 87, of Charlotte, passed away April 10, 2019. He was born October 31, 1931 in Concord, NC and was the son of the late Samuel Ray and Margaret Parnell.



Jim graduated from Harding High School and graduated from Belmont Abbey College. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Japan. He retired from US Gypsum after 34 years as a Sales Representative. Jim was an avid golfer and longtime member of Raintree Country Club. He was a member of First Baptist Matthews and was very active in the Abundant Life Sunday School Class.



He was preceded in death by his first wife and high school sweetheart, Janet Parnell; a brother, Edward Parnell; and his twin sister, Evelyn Poole. He is survived by his second wife, Jean Jenkins Parnell; two sons, Charles (Chuck) R. Parnell and wife, Lynn of Charlotte, and James Alan Parnell and wife Mary of St. Johns, FL; four grandchildren, Joshua David Parnell, Jana Marie Parnell, Kathleen Elizabeth Parnell and Ashley Nicole Parnell.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at First Baptist Matthews, 185 South Trade Street, Matthews, NC, beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park immediately following the service.



Memorials may be made to Matthews Help Center, 119 N. Ames St., Matthews, NC 28105 or Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206.



