1/1
James Ray "Jim" Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James (Jim) Ray Roberts, of Charlotte, NC passed away while resting peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15th 2020 at the age of 73. James was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Roberts Doan and father James Edward Doan of Charlotte, NC.

Jim was a retired general manager of Kate's Skating Rink who liked playing golf, going to the beach and seeing his grandchildren. He was a long time resident of Windsor Park where he served as the President of the HOA for many years. He was the loving father of 5 children and had 7 grandchildren. During his lifetime he touched the hearts of many with his generosity and willingness to help. His house was always open for anyone in need. Jim is loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Jim is lovingly remembered by his son James Paul Roberts and Cecilia Arzate with their children, James (Bear) and Jacob. His daughters Sandra Ann Foxx and family; Jenni Greene Wittenberg, husband Richard and son Logan; Penny Roberts Broome and husband Boyce Elliott (Eddie); Doris "Kelly" Roberts and son Ryan.

The family will hold a private graveside service in the coming days and has asked in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim Roberts name to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved