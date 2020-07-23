Mr. James (Jim) Ray Roberts, of Charlotte, NC passed away while resting peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 15th 2020 at the age of 73. James was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Roberts Doan and father James Edward Doan of Charlotte, NC.
Jim was a retired general manager of Kate's Skating Rink who liked playing golf, going to the beach and seeing his grandchildren. He was a long time resident of Windsor Park where he served as the President of the HOA for many years. He was the loving father of 5 children and had 7 grandchildren. During his lifetime he touched the hearts of many with his generosity and willingness to help. His house was always open for anyone in need. Jim is loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Jim is lovingly remembered by his son James Paul Roberts and Cecilia Arzate with their children, James (Bear) and Jacob. His daughters Sandra Ann Foxx and family; Jenni Greene Wittenberg, husband Richard and son Logan; Penny Roberts Broome and husband Boyce Elliott (Eddie); Doris "Kelly" Roberts and son Ryan.
The family will hold a private graveside service in the coming days and has asked in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim Roberts name to the American Cancer Society
.