James (Jim) Raymond Martin, age 77 of Statesville, NC passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Martin was born in Nashville, TN on Sunday, December 6, 1942 to the late Raymond and Dillie Appleton Martin. Jim enjoyed working in the outdoors and creating flower gardens. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Jim served 51 years in ministry to different churches. He was Minister of Music for Una Baptist Church in Nashville, TN and First Baptist Church in Fort Myers, FL and Minister of Music and Administration at First Baptist Church in Sarasota, FL. He lastly serviced Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC as Church Business Administrator. While living in Ashe County, he attended First Baptist Church in West Jefferson, NC. In addition to his church ministries, Mr. Martin was active in service to his community, most notably as member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Sarasota, FL.



Mr. Martin is survived by, his wife, Susan Dianne King Martin, one son, James Martin and wife Debi, one daughter, Theresa Martin, and two grandchildren, Jenna and Sean Martin, all of Statesville.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., Statesville, NC 28677.



A memorial service to honor Jim's life will be held at a later date.



Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, NC is entrusted with the arrangements.

