On December 21, 2019 James Richard Hambacher, beloved husband, father, and community stalwart died unexpectedly, but peacefully at the age of 70. Jim was born on May 10, 1949 in Plainfield, NJ, to Allen and Beulah Hambacher.



He attended Governor Livingston High School where he was a star athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, Jim started as offensive guard on a National Championship team at Ferrum (VA) Junior College. He then played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a starting offensive lineman. He coached the freshman team as a graduate assistant at UNC and later earned a masters degree in School Administration at UNCC.



Jim carried his passion for sports and leadership into a 35 year career as a respected coach and school administrator in Charlotte, NC. He coached at a number of Charlotte-Mecklenburg High Schools where he was known to be tough but fair, and was a mentor to many of his players. Among many accomplishments, Jim was named coach of the year in 1986, leading West Mecklenburg High to their best season on record. He moved into administration as Assistant Principal at West Meck in the early '90s and eventually was part of the inaugural administrative team opening David W. Butler High School. Before retiring, he was CMS Area Administrator for Student Services. During summers, Jim served as Director of Foxcroft East Racquet and Swim Club, where he forged lifelong friendships.



Jim married his wife, Candy, in 2008. They achieved their dream to retire at the beach with the completion of their Oak Island home in 2016. 'Big Jim,' as he came to be known by those closest to him, and Candy have spent the last four years at 'Glory Days' living the good life with their golden retriever, Lady. As self-appointed mayor of Oak Island, there was nothing that gave Jim more pleasure than greeting friends and passers-by from his front porch. The corner of 37th and E. Dolphin will never be the same. Though some of his favorite times were spent relaxing with Candy in the pool he built, he missed being busy. So in 2019, he opened a pool maintenance company, serving local residents of Oak Island. Jim's passion for life was contagious, and his fervor for sports was evident as he cheered on the Tar Heels, Panthers, and Yankees. His friends will fondly remember the hours spent playing golf and laughing with Big Jim. Some of Big Jim's most precious moments were with his beloved grandson Leo (age 7). They spent weeks at Oak Island in the summer, fishing, swimming, and making memories.



Jim is survived by his wife, Candy Hambacher; his daughters, Christin Allen Hambacher of Charlotte, NC and Lindsey Loren Hambacher Bukhari (Firas) of San Francisco, CA; his grandson, Zachary Leo Bukhari; his siblings, Linda Hambacher Sausville of Oak Island, NC, Allen John Hambacher, Jr. of Palm Harbor, FL, Erich Paul Hambacher of Charlotte, NC, and Loren Hambacher Forshaw of Debordieu, SC. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3115 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC on Friday, December 27 at 11:00 am with a reception following.



If you would like to honor Jim's life with a gift, the family asks that you consider one of the following: Trinity Presbyterian Church, The Jimmy V Foundation, or The Humane Society of Charlotte.



