Mr. James (Dick) Richard Hix III, better known as Hix-O, age 92 of Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem formerly of Wilkesboro passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.



A private family committal service will be held at Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dr. Tim Roberts officiating. Entombment will be in Scenic Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



A public service will be held at a later date.



Mr. Hix was born August 23, 1927 in Wilkes County to James Richard Jr. and Mary Moore Hix. He was a life-long active member of the First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro where he received the Laity Award in 2004. He also was a member of the Men's Bible Class and helped with the Men's Breakfast Crew. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Mr. Hix served on the Board of Directors and was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for many years.



Dick began a 41 year career traveling in North Carolina as a furniture manufacturer's representative for American Furniture Company and later American-Drew, Home Chair Company, Greene Brothers and Johnston-Casuals. He was the recipient of the Ed Vosburg, Sr., Memorial Award, for outstanding furniture manufacturer's representative.



He was a member of Carolinas Golf Association (CGA), where he served on the CGA Executive Committee from 1974 until 1999 and as Executive Committee Emeritus since 2000. Hix-O served as president from 1996-1997. One of his proudest times with the CGA was serving as the Carolinas Team Captain in 1998-1999 for the Carolinas-Virginia Team matches. Even after he stopped playing golf Hix-O continued to promote golf by distributing current "Rules of Golf" books to beginning players and veterans alike!



Hix-O was the last surviving member of the Chal-Lou neighborhood gang (also known as the "Bear with the Seven Toes") based in North Wilkesboro.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; Eutha Spencer Hix, a sister; Mary (Tudie) Hix Dalton, a brother-in-law; Ross Spencer, Jr. and sister-in-law; Irene Joines.



He is survived by three daughters; Mel Shinaman and husband Brad of Moravian Falls, Jennifer Elizabeth Hix of Wilkesboro and Kathryn Hix-Boyette and husband Tom of Winston-Salem, three grandchildren; Daniel Shinaman, Jay Shinaman and Stephanie Shinaman, sister-in-law; Marie S. Reddeck of Trinity, brother-in-law; Don Spencer of Wake Forest.



The family requests no flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro, PO Box 1145, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or Wilkes Habitat for Humanity, 320 Cothren Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.



The Hix family sincerely thanks the staff at Arbor Acres for their loving care of Hix-O over the past 3-1/2 years.



