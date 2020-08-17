James Robert Beaver, Sr., 93, of Concord, died at home Thursday, August 13, 2020, of natural causes.
Born October 27, 1926, James was one of nine children born to Moses Lester Beaver and Maud Blackwelder Beaver.
James began working at Cannon Mills Plant 6 at the age of 16 in the warp room. His work ethic and intelligence led him to be selected for training as a Jacquard designer. He excelled at this work and became known industry-wide for his talent. He recognized the potential of computers to aid design early in the 1960s and pursued and obtained a computer science degree during the early years of mainframe computers. He retired from Fieldcrest Cannon in the early 1990s with over 50 years of service. He was a self-taught architect and designed his home and facilities for his church. He was a lifetime advocate of advancing technology and higher education and would encourage anyone dedicated to those pursuits. James loved all children and had two of his own with his wife Willie. James' and Willie's union lasted more than 70 years until her death. James was a member of McGill Baptist Church and taught Sunday school there for many years.
James is survived by his son, James R. Beaver, Jr. and wife, Martha Harmon, of Mount Airy NC; daughter, Janice B. Kleva and husband, Kenneth, of Hickory NC; two grandchildren, Mary Kleva and husband, Bardia Nabet, of Washington DC and Abigail Kleva and partner, Sam Weinberg, of San Francisco; sisters, Peggy Keasler and Carolyn Beaver; and a special niece-in-law, Reba Morrison.
James will lie in state at Hartsell Funeral Home, 460 Branchview Drive NE, Concord, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery, 421 Church Street, Concord.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Beaver family.
