Jim, 85, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 after several months of illness. He was in the company of his loving family.
Born October 29, 1933 in Ramsay, Michigan, he was the son of Swedish immigrants, Charles and Mary. He was a proud graduate of the University of Michigan School of Pharmacy, served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and spent most of his career with Eli Lilly & Company Pharmaceuticals. Jim was a longtime member and leader at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte.
Most of all, Jim loved his Lord and his family. He was married to his devoted wife, Sarah Gertrude Page East for nearly 61 years. He is survived by his wife, Sarah; his son from Gastonia, Pastor Braxton East, wife Amy, and children James, Page (Tom Holsteen), and Maren; his daughter from Wesley Chapel, NC, Mary Louise Thomas, husband Ed, and children Paul (Meredith), Jay (Emelie), and Robert; his daughter from Beaverton, Oregon, Lisa Mai and her children Maria, Anna, and John. He is also survived by a brother, Charles (Betty), in Minnesota and three great-grandchildren, Eliya, Graham, and David. He was preceded in death by his brother, John (Marietta).
A service in celebration of Jim's life will be held at 3:30 pm, Sunday, June 23, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm Saturday, June 22, at Harry & Bryant Funeral Home, 500 Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Charlotte, or the Samaritan Fund at Plantation Estates, Matthews, NC.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 21, 2019