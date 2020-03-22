Jim Thomas passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. He was born July 27, 1937, in Norfolk, VA, son of the late Robert H. And Beulah S. Thomas. Jim graduated from The College of William and Mary. Jim and his wife owned Parks Distributing Company, a family business in Matthews, for many years. In addition to his parents he was predeceased in death by a son, John P. Thomas. Jim is survived by his wife, Katherine, whom he married on October 25, 1974, in Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Oliver of Alexandria, VA.; two daughters, Gwyn Sleeper, (Phillip), Norfolk, VA, Paige Morgan, Charlotte, NC,; two sons, Robert Thomas (Laura), Raleigh, NC, and Adam Thomas, Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Taylor Domolski (Conrad) Charlotte NC, Aaron Morgan (Chero) Killeen, TX, Stephanie Painter, Norfolk VA, Emma Grace Thomas, Charlotte, NC, John Thomas, Charlotte, NC, Jared Thomas, Charlotte NC, Allyson Wright, Charlotte, NC., and 9 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memory & Movement Charlotte , 300 Billingsley Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte, NC 28211, or to Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate, 1825 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205. Condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2020