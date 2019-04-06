James Robinson, 87 passed away on April 2, 2019, at Novant Health- Othropedic Hospital in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at First United Presbyterian Church 201 East 7th Street Charlotte NC 28202 Time: Visitation 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at York Memorial Park in Charlotte NC.
Services for the Robinson family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 (704)394-2722.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 6, 2019