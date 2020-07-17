1/1
James Robinson Jr.
James Robinson, Jr., 62, passed away peacefully at Parkside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Fairfield, OH on Saturday, July 11, 2020. James was the son of the late James Robinson, Sr. and Evelyn Juanita Kerns Robinson. James was a 1976 graduate of West Charlotte High School. He was a devoted employee of the Charlotte, NC office of the Internal Revenue Service.

James is survived by his brother, Andrew Charles Robinson, and nieces Jamevelyn Robinson, Alanah Robinson, and Aurora Robinson. Other survivors include aunts Vida K. Ivey of Spotsylvania, VA and Elnora K. Bryant of Lansing, MI; uncle Olanda Carr, Sr. of Charlotte, NC.; sister-cousin Tamara Carr Tate and 'bro-cuz' Olanda Carr, Jr. (Monica) of Harrisburg, NC; cousins Jim Langenkamp, Stephen Langenkamp (Carmen) and Max Langenkamp (Tonya) of Cincinnati, OH; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, at 12pm at Long & Son Funeral Home (2312 Beatties Ford Road), immediately followed by funeral services at 1pm.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
